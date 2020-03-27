News BriefsTechnology

AI Revolutionizing The Museum Experience At The Smithsonian

27 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

The Smithsonian Institute has announced that it will be utilizing AI technology in its exhibits to offer guests a way to engage more deeply with the museum’s contents. On the AI Today podcast, a deputy director of the Office of Visitor Services at the Smithsonian Insitute disclosed the project. The Smithsonian is aiming to offer educational opportunities to improve the amount of knowledge each customer takes away from the Museum.

Six Smithsonian venues deployed Pepper robots in a trial program aimed to test how the technology would enhance visitor experiences. Pepper robots are developed by Softbank Robotics and are humanoid robots that have the ability, using the recognition pattern of AI, to interact with its surroundings and detect when a visitor is close by.

