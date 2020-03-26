This week, the White House released a 7-page policy document that outlines its national strategy for a secure 5G network across the United States, outlining how the nation will efficiently safeguard the new wireless infrastructure domestically and internationally. The document also sets forth the US’s vision for how the technology will be deployed over the next few months in collaboration with 5G’s allies and partners.

The announcement was released on Wednesday, and the documents’ release marks the Trump administration’s first move to meet the requirements previously laid out in the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, which was signed on Monday. The new legislation guides the president in producing a strategy that ensures the successful implementation of 5G wireless communications systems and infrastructure within 180 days of its enactment.

Read More: White House Releases National Strategy for 5G Security