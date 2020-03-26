News BriefsTechnology

White House Releases National Strategy for 5G Security

26 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

This week, the White House released a 7-page policy document that outlines its national strategy for a secure 5G network across the United States, outlining how the nation will efficiently safeguard the new wireless infrastructure domestically and internationally. The document also sets forth the US’s vision for how the technology will be deployed over the next few months in collaboration with 5G’s allies and partners.

The announcement was released on Wednesday, and the documents’ release marks the Trump administration’s first move to meet the requirements previously laid out in the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, which was signed on Monday. The new legislation guides the president in producing a strategy that ensures the successful implementation of 5G wireless communications systems and infrastructure within 180 days of its enactment.

Read More: White House Releases National Strategy for 5G Security

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

White House pushes for more telework as first DOD contractor dies because of COVID-19

March 24, 2020

Pentagon Seeks Pitches for 5G-Enabled Virtual Reality Projects

March 19, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2