Tupperware Hit By Card Skimmer Attack

26 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Malwarebytes Labs researchers have discovered a cyberattack on the Tupperware website, targeting customers payment card information via a digital credit card skimmer disguised inside an image file. Researchers found the malicious code when an anomaly in the iframe container was caught, prompting the researchers to look closer at the code. Researchers have stated that although the infection vector is unclear, the malicious campaign is still live as of the publication of this article.

Researchers stated that several details in the malicious code indicate that the attackers are not high profile as the code is not sophisticated when compared to other well-known cybercriminal gangs. Therefore, researchers believe that the group behind the Tupperware attack may be a new cybercriminal group that has little experience.

