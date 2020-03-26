Global RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Jordan eases lockdown after total curfew leads to chaos

26 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, Jordan eased restrictions on the public after the lockdown rules were met with chaos in the country. A few days after the curfew went into effect in Jordan, people fought to receive bread distributions from government aid trucks and the emergency hotline set up by the country became overloaded with calls of families reporting a lack of food. However, the government soon loosened the restrictions, allowing residents to leave for essential trips such as purchasing food.

A curfew remains in place, however, banning people from leaving their homes from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day. Jordan stated that it had arrested over 1,600 people for violating the curfew enacted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country, and the offenders face up to a year in prison.

