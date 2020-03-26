Cincinnati Firm Faces $5m Data Breach Lawsuit

In Cincinnati, freight brokerage company Total Quality Logistics faces a $5 million lawsuit over a data breach that occurred in February. The company suffered from a cyberattack on the 23rd of February that compromised its customer and carrier information after cybercriminals breached the company’s online web portal. The information disclosed in the attack includes Tax ID numbers, bank account numbers, and Social Security numbers in some cases as well as email addresses, phone numbers, and first and last names.

The company is now being sued by an anonymous trucking company owned by Charles Newman of Wisconsin for failure to implement and maintain reasonable security measures to protect personally identifiable information. Newman, the plaintiff, accuses Total Quality Logistics of negligence and claims that the data breach caused dire and far-reaching consequences.

