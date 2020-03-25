Global RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Spain’s coronavirus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected

25 Mar 2020

Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now in self-isolation in Scotland and experiencing mild symptoms. Meanwhile, in Spain, the death toll from the virus increased by more than 700 on Wednesday alone while India imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Spain recorded a record daily increase of 738 deaths, which increases its total to 3,434 overall, surpassing China’s 3,285. There are now over 47,600 infected in the country.

Spain’s nursing home has been hit particularly hard, and prosecutors are investigating several of them after military soldiers disinfecting them discovered elderly people living among suspected coronavirus victims who had died. Spanish media outlets reported that 23 residents of a single nursing home have died from virus-related causes.

