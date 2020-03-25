Apple blocks third-party cookies in Safari

Apple released Safari 13.1 yesterday, which included new updates to Safari’s Intelligence Tracking Prevention (ITP) privacy feature. The most major shift was that Apple products will now block all third-party cookies while in Safari by default. Apple’s latest move means that online advertisers and analytics firms will not be able to use browser cookie files anymore, preventing these organizations from tracking users across different sites on the Internet.

Safari is now the second browser to block all third-party cookies by default in the new update, with the Tor Browser being the first. However, although Apple was quick to make the switch, Google has been pushing all browser makers towards making this move in May 2019. In the May announcement, Google had stated that it plans to block third-party cookies by default in its Chrome browser.

