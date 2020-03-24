White House pushes for more telework as first DOD contractor dies because of COVID-19

The White House has announced that government agencies must utilize technology to support teleworking capabilities after COVID-19 took its first victim from the Pentagon. The memo, which was issued by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), states that agencies should be taking steps to ensure that employees can work from home.

The recommendations encourage government agencies to adopt telework friendly technologies while highlighting their subsequent security risks. This includes updating all virtual private network (VPN) servers in order to ensure security as they are connected to government servers. The OMB has also recommended that agencies take advantage of free tools that have federal compatible terms of service, including a list of tools that are approved for government telework.

