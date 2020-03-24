White House Launches Supercomputing Consortium to Fight COVID-19

The Trump administration has announced a new initiative geared towards helping researchers use a range of America’s powerful high-performance supercomputing resources to help accelerate new COVID-19 developments in terms of vaccines and medications. The initiative named the COVID-19 High Performace Computing Consortium, allows scientists to utilize one of 16 of America’s top computing systems.

According to the announcement, the systems will be made available by participating national organizations that have contributed to the efforts and have volunteered their compute time and resources free of charge in order to combat the virus. The initiative was created by the White House Office of Science and Technology, Policy, Energy, Department and tech giant IBM over the last week.

