Waymo Halts All Automated Ride, Delivery And Trucking Services Over Coronavirus Concerns

24 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Waymo, a self-driving tech unit that operates under Alphabet Inc., has announced that it is shutting down all of its current automated ride, delivery, and trucking systems until at least April 1. The move is reflective of a widespread movement of businesses shutting down to protect employees and curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Waymo halted rides in its on-demand Waymo One service in Arizona with human backup drivers behind the wheel. At the time, the company stated that fully automated rides would continue along with delivery services, however, their previous decision has now been updated to shut down all services.

OODA Analyst

