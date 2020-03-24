Prominent 30-year-old Zimbabwe broadcaster dies of coronavirus

Zororo Makamba, a Zimbabwean broadcaster, contracted COVID-19 in New York in late February and returned to Zimbabwe for treatment in early March. Makamba began to exhibit mild symptoms and was advised to self-isolate, however, the symptoms continued to get worse until he was hospitalized at Wilkins hospital, Harare’s only isolation facility. Makamba is the first Zimbabwean to die from the virus, as he experienced severe respiratory distress as a result of an underlying condition known as Myasthenia gravis. Myasthenia gravis is a chronic neuromuscular illness that required Makambe to have surgery to remove a tumor from his chest within the past year.

Zimbabwean authorities are attempting to trace those that came in contact with Zororo prior to his hospitalization. The incident made Zimbabwe reassess their preventative measures in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country, stating that they will close all borders with the exception of returning residents and cargo, effective immediately. Zimbabwe’s President also announced that all gatherings over 50 people will be banned and non-essential businesses such as gyms, bars, nightclubs, and swimming pools will be closed.

