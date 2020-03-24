Fake Coronavirus ‘Vaccine’ Website Busted in DoJ Takedown

The Department of Justice has been cracking down on malicious websites using the current pandemic to lure victims. Most recently, the DoJ has taken down a website that claimed to give out coronavirus vaccine kits but rather stole victims’ payment card and personal information. This shutdown marks the first federal court action against cybercrime relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice court documents, the operators of the malicious website were conducting a wire fraud scheme, asking buyers to input their payment card information but rather using it to steal the data and carry out fraudulent purchases and identity theft. As on Monday, the site is currently down following actions taken by the DoJ.