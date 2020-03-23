Millions in India under coronavirus lockdown as major cities restrict daily life

India has imposed a lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The lockdown, which will last the rest of the month, prohibits businesses from opening like normal and requires that citizens stay in their homes and forgo all nonessential travel. India currently has 415 cases of the virus, as well as 7 deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The sudden rise in cases has created concern over whether India will be able to handle a major outbreak and have the ability to test patients appropriately.

The Indian Council of Medical Research reported that the country has conducted 5,000 tests in the past week, raising the total number of tests administered to 15,000 so far. India currently has 111 labs operational per week with a testing capacity of roughly 60,000 as well as an additional 60 private labs that are in the process of being approved to test patients. The lockdown, which was imposed on Sunday, is India’s biggest move in terms of the pandemic.