Hackers breach FSB contractor and leak details about IoT hacking project

23 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Digital Revolution, a Russian hacker group, has allegedly breached a contractor for the FSB. The FSB is Russia’s national intelligence service, and the hacking group claims to have obtained details about a project intended for hacking IoT devices. This week, the group published 12 technical documents, diagrams and code fragments from the FSB in a project the group calls “Fronton.”

According to security researchers, the data leaked in Fronton describes the basics of building an IoT botnet. The documents were put together following a procurement order that was placed by an internal department of the FSB, unit No. 64829, otherwise known as its Information Security Center. The documents appear to show that the Russian company InformInvestGroup have sub-contracted the project to a Moscow based software company.

OODA Analyst

