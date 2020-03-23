News BriefsTechnology

Former Waymo Executive Passed Trade Secrets to Uber

23 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

A former Waymo executive has admitted to stealing trade secrets and sharing them with Uber, a rival company. The former employee, Anthony Scott Levandowski, has agreed to plead guilty to stealing secret information from the self-driving car technology company Waymo regarding its projects. The former executive is accused of downloading 14,000 files from Waymo and sharing the contents with Uber. The files allegedly contained information regarding Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology that was developed by Waymo.

LiDAR is a mapping technology that uses the reflection of laser beams off objects to create a real-time 3D image of the world and is used in Waymo’s self-driving vehicle technology. Levandowski downloaded 9.7 GB of highly confidential company data from an internal password-protected Google server onto an external hard drive, later uploading the files onto his personal laptop and took them with him when he left Waymo to start his own business, Ottomotto. Ottomotto was acquired by Uber in 2016 for $680 million.

Read More: Former Waymo Executive Passed Trade Secrets to Uber

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

CDC Launches COVID-19 Bot to Help You Decide If You Need to See a Doctor

March 23, 2020

Special Delivery: DOJ Charges Two Men for Delivering Prison Contraband with Drones

March 20, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2