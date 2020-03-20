Special Delivery: DOJ Charges Two Men for Delivering Prison Contraband with Drones

Two New Jersey men were recently charged by the Justice Department for conspiring to use drones to smuggle contraband, including drugs and cell phones, into a federal prison. As of the Friday, when the incident was first announced, one of the men was still at large but later surrendered to authorities. The two men were each charged with counts of conspiracy and providing contraband to an inmate.

The Justice’s Office of Inspector General stated in the announcement that they had acquired evidence of at least seven drone deliveries since July 2018, each containing contraband for prisoners at the Fort Dix prison. Early on July 26, an officer at the prison stated that he heard a drone hovering over the prison, which the officers later discovered contained 35 syringes, 15 cellphones, 30 phone chargers, and various other drugs.

