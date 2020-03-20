CyberNews Briefs

Misconfigured Elasticsearch Instance Exposes More Than 5 Billion Records

20 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

An open Elasticsearch incident has reportedly exposed more than 5 billion records from 2012 to March 16, when the breach was discovered. The data in two of the collections is information on data breaches collected by a UK research firm over the course of the same time period. The data exposed in the Eleasticsearch includes information on the security breaches including the domain, source, contact email address and password.

Many of the data in the collections pertaining to the breaches is public knowledge, however, some of the information remains sensitive and could present a phishing risk for victims. The researcher who found the breach notified the owner of the data, who did not reply but removed the databases and collections within an hour.

Read More: Misconfigured Elasticsearch Instance Exposes More Than 5 Billion Records

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Identifying Critical Infrastructure During COVID-19

March 20, 2020

WHO Chief Impersonated in Phishing to Deliver HawkEye Malware

March 20, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2