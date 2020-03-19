US, Canada are closing shared border to nonessential travel

On Wednesday, Canada and the US agreed to temporarily shut down the border between the two countries to all nonessential travel in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The flow of trade will remain intact, but citizens of either country cannot cross the border for family visits or tourism trips. The announcement came as the Trump administration considered immediately returning all Mexican individuals who were caught illegally crossing the border.

The combined actions would isolate the United States from its two neighbors, affecting two borders with drastically different dynamics. However, the Canadian border restrictions were an agreement between the two countries’ leaders, while the decision to send back illegal Mexican immigrants was not agreed upon. It remains critical that the supply chains between the US and Canada stay open to ensure that food, fuel, and medicine continues to reach people in both Canada and the US.

