New York Nightlife Only Dropped 7% As Coronavirus Warnings Jumped, Foursquare Data Shows

Information from the company Foursquare Data has shown that certain cities have been heeding the government’s warnings on social distancing, while others have not. Data released by the location services company Foursquare on Wednesday stated that traffic among 13 million Americans from February 19 to March 13 only decreased at bars by 7%, while other cities such as Los Angelos dropped their nightlife total by 15% in the same period.

In total, bars and other nightlife locations are only down 4% nationally according to the company’s research, which may strike as shocking to some after officials repeatedly advise citizens to stay home. However, visits to other public spaces such as movie theaters dropped a more dramatic 30%. Grocery and warehouse store visits have unsurprisingly shot up other the past month, which is consistent with an influx of reports on panic buying.

