COVID-19: With everyone working from home, VPN security has now become paramount

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, thousands of employees have been working from home in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. Experts argue that this means enterprise VPN servers have become essential to a company’s security. Experts state that it is extremely important for organizations to ensure that their VPN service is up to date in order to mitigate potential cybersecurity risks.

Over the past few days, several cybersecurity experts have published alerts notifying organizations to the threat vulnerably VPNs pose to their security. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell and the cybersecurity firm Radware have all spoken up about the critical role VPNs will play in company security while employees work from home.

