World virus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000, causing a huge disruption at European border crossings on Wednesday after countries implemented strict travel rules in an attempt to slow the outbreak. Johns Hopkins University stated that 82,000 people have recovered from the virus, which has a much larger effect on the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

European countries have shut down borders to nonessential traffic, only allowing for trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine, which has led to massive congestion of travelers and other trucks. Hungary temporarily opened its borders in phases last night, however, by early Wednesday, trucks were backed up for 17 miles. Italy now has over 31,000 cases as the country implements a mandatory quarantine for its residents.

