China Banishes U.S. Journalists from Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post

Escalating tensions between China and the US, China stated on Wednesday that all US nationals working for several major US news publications will be banned from the country. This is the biggest expulsion of foreign journalists since the Mao era, proving that the battle with the Trump administration over media operating in China has escalated. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that all employees of the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post whose credentials are set to expire in 2020 must return those credentials within the next 10 days.

The measure affects US journalists who work at the major publications in China, as they issue press credentials for up to 12 months. The reporters will not be allowed to report anywhere in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, according to the official statement.