Attorney General Directs DoJ to Prioritize Coronavirus Crime

The US Attorney General, William Burr, recently urged attorneys in the DoJ to pay close attention to cybercriminals who are capitalizing on coronavirus fears to spread malware and commit fraud. The memo consists of Barr warning attorneys that it is essential to remain vigilant in detecting and prosecuting wrongdoing as it involves the current health crisis.

Burr also highlights the fact that cybercriminals are selling fake cures for COVID-19 and using the feat factor to entice victims into downloading malware. Cybercriminals have also recently been exploiting victims’ search for information on the virus by creating fraudulent sites that lead to malware. Barr also states that the pandemic is a big enough issue without criminals profiting from public panic, adding that this conduct can not be tolerated in times like these.

