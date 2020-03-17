Coronavirus: Stock markets continue to slide

The coronavirus has been wreaking havoc on the stock market, and European shares have fallen even further. London’s FTSE 100 opened higher on Tuesday, however, it eventually suffered an index fall of 1%, while other major European markets reported the same. UK’s Chancellor is expected to announce its plan to combat the economic effects of the pandemic and help UK firms affected by the outbreak.

On Monday, French President Emmanual Macron stated that Frace will guarantee €300bn in loans, assuring citizens that no French company would be allowed to collapse due to the virus. Asian shares have also experienced volatile trading, as major markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai have been swinging between losses and gains early Tuesday. On Monday, the US stock markets felt the effect of the pandemic as well, with the Dow Jones losing almost 13% and the S7P falling almost 12%.

