Brave accuses Google of using ‘hopelessly vague’ privacy policies that breach GDPR

17 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) received a complaint that Google breached one of the General Data Protection Regulation’s principles regarding consent. The principle requires companies to provide a specific reason for collecting and processing personal data. In the complaint, Brave, a Chromium-based browser, claims that Google’s privacy policy infringes on the GDPR principle previously mentioned.

The purpose limitation principle specifies that organizations may only collect and process data for a very narrow purpose, which customers must be informed of. Brave alleges that Google’s privacy policies are extremely vague, arguing that this translates into a violation of the GDPR purpose limitation principle.

