AT&T And Free Conferencing Are Facing Off As COVID-19, Primaries Boost Telecom Demands

Last September, the FCC released a new order that provided methods for call-routing and access arbitrage. However, the Free Conferencing Corporation has claimed its US customers have experienced unexpected charges or have been unable to dial into the site’s conference lines after the order’s implementation. FreeConferenceCall.com is one of the world’s oldest and most popular free conferencing platforms, and they claim that AT&T won’t let customers dial in amid a massive work-from-home movement.

The conference lines host hundreds of millions of users in 190 countries and account for roughly 30 million minutes of traffic per day. The change went into effect in 2020, and therefore other telecommunications companies’ customers are able to use the site again, however, AT&T users are still shut out. Free Conferencing Corporation is claiming that this is anti-competitive.

