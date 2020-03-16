US Scraps Missiles Over Cybersecurity Concerns

The US has allegedly abandoned plans to introduce a new missile system over cybersecurity fears, including that it may not be adequately secure. The system is Israeli-made and cost the US $373 million to purchase two batteries of the Iron Dome missiles last year. The US planned to spend another $600 million on two new batteries and Iron Dome components by 2023, but have since scrapped the plans after Israel failed to hand over the system’s source code, creating concern in Washington.

Since Israel did not release the source code, the Army lacks the ability to integrate the batteries within its other air defense systems, causing concern that this inability to integrate the batteries could create cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Additionally, attempts to integrate the Iron Dome system last year caused cybersecurity-related problems within the US Army’s Integrated Battle Command System.

