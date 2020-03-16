Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Verizon Unveil Partnership to Advance 5G

The Energy Department’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington State is planning to expand its adoption of 5G through a new partnership with Verizon. Pacific Northwest Laboratory focuses primarily on advanced mobile communications research and development and will be the first lab to experiment with 5G on-site according to a statement released last week. Verizon on the other hand already operates several wireless labs that test use cases involving 5G.

The telecommunications company will not work with Pacific Northwest to incorporate its strategic intent to help inform other federal entities on how 5G can boost operations and create safer cyberinfrastructures in the future. The collaboration also aims to educate on how 5G will drive transformation in the protection of endpoint devices as well as the advancement of artificial intelligence technologies.

