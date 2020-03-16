Enterprises Increased AI Spending By 62% Last Year

MIT Sloan Management Review published a recent study in collaboration with SAS that reported a 62% average increase in AI spending by enterprises. The report also stated that enterprises adopting AI technologies are over 80% more likely to also have advanced data management capability. Along with this, implementing artificial intelligence successfully requires CIOs to prioritize cloud and data centers, software development and cybersecurity over other projects.

The data is based on a global online survey that was completed between June and July of 2019, including over 2,200 respondents from MIT Sloan Management Review readers. MIT Sloan Management also included the opinions of analytics experts, consultants, and academics in the report, aiming to provide insight into how the implementation of AI is changing organizational culture within enterprises.

