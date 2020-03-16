Global RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Coronavirus: New York City shuts down schools, restaurants and theatres

16 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the US rapidly increases, several cities and states have been taking measures to ensure that the outbreak is contained and to halt the spread of the infectious disease. Among these jurisdictions is New York City, as Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that the city will close all schools, restaurants, bars, and other venues on Monday, stating that he plans to respond with a “wartime mentality.”

The Trump administration has also extended its previous European travel ban to include the UK and Ireland after the two countries have also seen a rapid increase in cases in the past few days. The US has confirmed almost 70 deaths and over 3,700 infections as a result of the virus while NYC has recorded 5 deaths out of its population of over eight million. However, US case estimates may be inaccurate as testing is very limited and widely unavailable to the general public.

