US conducts airstrikes against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq

The US initiated airstrikes against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq one day after determining they were responsible for a fatal rocket attack. The Iranian rocket attack killed two American service members and one British service member. The Defense Department stated that the purpose of the airstrikes was to harm the ability of Kata’ib Hezbollah, a Shia militia group, to conduct future strikes against American troops. Therefore, manned aircrafts targeted five weapons storage facilities where the weapons used to attack American troops were housed.

Airstrike attacks on Iranian-backed militia were in retaliation for their prompted attack that killed three service members. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that the capturing of the truck that fired rockets captured by the Iraqi Security Forces, allowed them to identify the attackers through forensics. The US believes that those behind the attack must be held responsible for the deaths and injuries to US, British, Polish and contractor personnel. An American military commander believes that the inability of Iran to control the Coronavirus has caused internal pressure and affected Iran’s ability to make military decisions.

