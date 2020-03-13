CyberNews Briefs

New TrickBot Variant Updates Anti-Analysis Tricks

13 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

TrickBot is a malware that has recently updated its anti-analysis techniques to include minor changes to the integration of its components and method for downloading its payload. The malware continues to adapt, swapping out tactics frequently. Since its creation, the malware has extended its functions to include collecting credentials from victim’s emails, browsers and installed network apps. TrickBot has also expanded to send spam to email lists and adopt new detection evasion methods.

TrickBot is a continuously evolving malware strain, and therefore presents a great cybersecurity risk. Recently, TrickBot’s operators have been changing up their anti-detection methods, according to experts. This particular TrickBot variant can work in a victim’s machine, using technology to perform anti-analysis as well as how the payload of TrickBot communicates with its C&C server.

