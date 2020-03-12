WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently declared the coronavirus outbreak a national pandemic, urging aggressive action from all countries impacted to fight the spread of the infectious disease. Meanwhile, US stocks have plunged into bear market territory. Several American cities that have reported cases of COVID-19 have joined other countries in banning large gatherings.

WHO’s shift from claiming the outbreak was an “epidemic” to a “pandemic” may push more countries to take premeditative measures to prevent the virus’s spread to their country or domestically. WHO has stated that it has adequately addressed the situation in warning countries to take aggressive and urgent action against the outbreak. WHO stated that if countries detect, test, isolate, trace and mobilize their country in response, they may be able to change the course of the pandemic. Recently, the US has banned travel to Europe within the next 30 days and the NBA has suspended its games.

