Global RiskNews Briefs

UK soldier and two Americans killed in rocket attack in Iraq

12 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

As a result of a rocket attack against US and UK bases, three soldiers have died and at least 12 others have been injured. The attack, which occurred in Iraq, killed an American soldier, an American contractor, and a British soldier, however, no names have been released at this point. Since a US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Soleimani, tensions have been steadily increasing between the two countries.

However, both Iran and the US have appeared to reach a point of truce since the US drone attacks and there have been no major flare-ups since. A statement that was released from the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria confirmed the Iraqi attack against the base had killed three personnel and occurred at 19:35 local time on Wednesday. The officials added that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

Read More: UK soldier and two Americans killed in rocket attack in Iraq

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Afghans Agree to Release Taliban Prisoners to Advance Talks

March 12, 2020

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action

March 12, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2