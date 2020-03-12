UK soldier and two Americans killed in rocket attack in Iraq

As a result of a rocket attack against US and UK bases, three soldiers have died and at least 12 others have been injured. The attack, which occurred in Iraq, killed an American soldier, an American contractor, and a British soldier, however, no names have been released at this point. Since a US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Soleimani, tensions have been steadily increasing between the two countries.

However, both Iran and the US have appeared to reach a point of truce since the US drone attacks and there have been no major flare-ups since. A statement that was released from the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria confirmed the Iraqi attack against the base had killed three personnel and occurred at 19:35 local time on Wednesday. The officials added that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

