Intel Patches High Severity Flaws in Windows Graphics Drivers

Recently, Intel released security updates that patch 27 vulnerabilities as part of the Patch Tuesday, March 2020 edition. Ten of the flaws are classified as high security for their impact on Intel’s Graphics Drivers for Windows and the Smart Sound Technology integrated audio. The security risks outlined in this edition of Intel’s Patch Tuesday are further explained in documents published by Intel on its Security Center.

Intel provided download links for security updates, which are available through the drivers and software download center. The vulnerabilities disclosed in the Patch Tuesday update include flaws that may allow authenticated or privileged users to access sensitive information, which can subsequently allow an attacker to trigger a denial of service states, which escalates privileges via local access.

