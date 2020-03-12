Chinese-Owned TikTok Will Open A ‘Transparency Center’ To Assuage Privacy Concerns

TikTok, a Chinese owned company that has recently been the cause of US national security controversy, has stated that it will be opening a center that will address the issue of how the company moderates content. The new facility will be located in Los Angeles, where outside experts will be able to address how the company moderates and censors it’s content. The facility is an attempt to calm US fears over how the company collects user data.

The center plans to open in early May, and it will focus on content moderation primarily, then moving on to address its programming, data privacy, and security. However, it remains unclear how these experts will be selected or who they are. US government officials have claimed that the popular app poses a significant national security risk as it remains unclear how the company collects user data and how this data is used by Chinese officials.

