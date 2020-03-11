CyberNews Briefs

Critical Bugs in Rockwell, Johnson Controls ICS Gear

11 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

A set of critical vulnerabilities in Rockwell Automation gear was discovered recently, and the bugs affect MicroLogix 1400 Controllers as well as MicroLogix 1100 Controllers and RSLogix 500 Software. The vulnerabilities are known to require very little skill to exploit and have been discovered in both Rockwell Automation and Johnson Controls, impacting both of the companies’ industrial control systems infrastructure.

Using these vulnerabilities, an attacker could gain access to sensitive project file information, including passwords. The bugs are rated 9.8 on a scale of 10 on the CVSS v3 severity scale. The rating is due to the fact that the bugs utilize hard-coded cryptographic keys, which is the use of a broken or risky algorithm for password protection, use of client-side authentication and cleartext storage of sensitive information.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

