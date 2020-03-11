Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York ‘containment zone’

New York has a newfound ‘containment zone’ in New Rochelle after a reported outbreak causes approximately a thousand individuals to be quarantined. A synagogue in the center of New Rochelle appears to be the source of the recent outbreak. New York currently has only 173 active cases, 108 of which are located in Westchester County, where New Rochelle is located. The National Guard will deliver food to the one-mile ‘containment zone’ created around New Rochelle. Government Andrew Cuomo, states that dramatic measures had to take place as they were a matter of life and death. Schools, gathering places and businesses are now to be closed for 2 weeks as the National Guard works to help clean this area so it is safe once again for residents.

After 29 people have died, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease encourages Americans to start taking the risk of the Coronavirus seriously. Exceptionally high medical costs and lack of paid leave repel Americans from properly visiting doctors’ offices. Trump proposed potential payroll tax cuts as the Coronavirus continues to put US economic security in question. Many fear that the extra money in Americans’ pockets from the potential payroll tax cuts will not be enough. Economists call for paid sick leave, relief for state health programmers and loan deferrals.

