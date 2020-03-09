Prosthetic Offers Real-Time Mind Control of Robotic Hand

Scientists have figured out how to tap nerves and amplify their signals to create precise finger control in robotic hands using muscle grafts around nerve endings and brain-machine interface algorithms. This is groundbreaking technology for individuals with amputations. This approach to amplifying nerve signals is unique because it allows lets the user to control movement. Another incredible feature of this technology is that the individual does not have to spend an extensive amount of time learning how to operate the robotics, as they incorporate algorithms and machine learning.

The technology has been successful in creating the largest voltage recorded to date from a nerve, allowing movement to be detected from even the slightest thumb twitch. Additionally, these findings will further possibilities for real-time machine learning algorithms that translate neural signals into movement.

