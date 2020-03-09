Italy quarantines north in drastic bid to slow virus spread

Italy’s Premier Giuseppe Conte put northern Italy under quarantine after recording 7,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, meaning that over 16 million Italian residents are effectively on quarantine until further notice. Although all tourists may go home, public spaces such as museums and popular tourist architectural sites are closed until further notice. The death toll in Italy has risen to 366 as the global death toll reaches roughly 3,800.

France and Germany have also started preparing for potential crises as they both have over 1,000 cases. Globally, tensions and fear continue to rise as the COVID-19 begins to spread across the US as well. In China, at least ten have died after a makeshift hospital treating coronavirus patients collapsed.

