DHS Launches Third Biometric Rally to Assess How the Tech Works on Crowds

The Homeland Security Department unveiled plans to host its third Biometric Technology Rally, bringing together industry vendors and volunteers to collectively accelerate the technology that could be used for an extensive number of functions in the future. The agency is accepting applications from interested participants through late April, and this year’s event will gauge biometrics ‘ abilities to solely identify groups of people who opt-in and avoid bystanders who do not.

The agency already uses biometrics and facial recognition technology to verify the identity of travelers at US points of entry, and there are plans to expand this practice over the next decade. The first rally was in 2018 and tested 11 face and iris recognition systems, and in 2019 15 companies were selected to test camera systems and biometric algorithms.

