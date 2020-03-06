Coronavirus Cases Near 100,000 as Countries Struggle to Contain Spread

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases neared 100,000 as infections outside of China are growing and cities are struggling with the epidemic. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 98,698 confirmed cases worldwide, more than a fifth of which are in countries other than China. South Korea is the second worst-hit country, reporting a total of 6,593 cases. The disease has also now spread to 90 countries.

Although 3,383 individuals have died from the illness, 55,444 have successfully recovered. In the US there have recently been outbreaks in California and Washington, with 233 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. Schools across Seattle have closed temporarily as a result of the virus. On Friday, a top Hong Kong university calculated that the fatality rate for Covid-19 was 1.4%, however, WHO stated that the virus had a 3.4% mortality rate earlier this week.

