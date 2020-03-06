According to data released by Ponemon Institute and Censinet, over half of all healthcare vendors have experienced a data breach in which protected health information was exposed. This is a costly problem that points to a flawed third party risk assessment processes. The report shows that 54% of healthcare vendors have experienced at least one data breach, and of that 54 %, 41% have experienced six or more breaches over the past two years.

The average breach costs a health care vendor a total of $2.75 million and exposes nearly 10,000 records on average. 54 percent of healthcare vendors also believe that a single data breach would result in lost revenue and clients from the healthcare providers they sell to, while 28 percent reported that healthcare organizations have chosen another solution after uncovering gaps in the vendor’s security practices.

Read More: 54% of healthcare vendors have experienced a data breach of protected health information