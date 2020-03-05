Suki AI has raised over $20 million in its Series B round from Flare Capital Partners, First Round Capital, and Venrock, doubling its funding total to $40 million since its launch in 2017. Suki AI aims to change the medical industry by providing an AI-fueled virtual assistant app for clinicians, preventing burnout and unnecessary physician exhaustion when typing up patient medical records.

Doctors could have the ability to use Suki to take notes during patient appointments. The technology would later automatically fill out electronic health records, allowing doctors to spend more time with patients and less time logging data. Suki’s program is similar to Amazon’s voice-enabled digital assistant but has different functions that are specifically for clinical use rather than home or personal life use. According to studies, decreasing time with patients and large amounts of time spent data logging can lead to physician burnout.

Read More: This AI Software Company Just Raised $20 Million To Help Prevent Physician Burnout