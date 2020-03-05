EMCOR, a US-based Fortune 500 company that specializes in engineering and industrial construction services has announced that they were attacked with Ryuk ransomware on February 15. Although details of the attack and the aftermath are not yet public, the message announcing the ransomware infection remains on EMCOR’s website.

EMCOR stated that not all of its systems were impacted and that only certain IT systems were affected. The company did not declare whether it paid the ransom demand or how it was handling the situation, but it did state that it was still restoring services. In recent weeks, ransomware groups have begun stealing data from infected companies and threatening to release the data if the ransom demands are not paid, however, EMCOR clarified that there are no signs that customer or employee data was stolen in the attack.

Read More: Ryuk ransomware hits Fortune 500 company EMCOR