Israel Applies AI To Healthcare, Building On Leadership In Cybersecurity, Digital Medical Records

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought medical statistics to attention worldwide, and companies have announced that they are looking into utilizing AI algorithms in patient data to identify unvaccinated high-risk individuals. One of these companies is Medial EarlySign, an Israeli startup that has developed algorithms that are designed to assist healthcare providers with the early detection of certain conditions. These conditions include diabetes, colorectal cancer, and lower GI disorders.

Medial EarlySign’s data sets cover more than 150 million patient-years and it has already conducted tests of its technology at 13 sites worldwide. Precision medicine is the practice of finding hidden clues of potential risks and telling data patterns and using them to predict an individual’s likelihood of developing a disease. Medial EarlySign’s algorithms and ones similar could become essential to the medical world, alerting healthcare providers to a serious disease at an early stage where intervention is more successful.

