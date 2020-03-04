The CIA has been accused of carrying out an 11-year campaign of cyber espionage by Qihoo 360. Qihoo alleges that the CIA targeted critical industries in the People’s Republic of China, stating yesterday that they had discovered and revealed cyber-attacks by the CIA hacking group (APT-C-39). Qihoo claims that they have evidence that several different Chinese companies have been targeted by the CIA’s cyber-spying campaign.

Researchers claim that a former employee was responsible for unleashing the campaign, Joshua Adam Schulte. According to Qihoo, Schulte was the CIA’s Directorate of Science and Technology Intelligence officer directly responsible for the development of the cyber weapon Vault 7, which was used in the attacks. Evidence of Vault 7 was part of the massive number of CIA documents made public by WikiLeaks in 2017.

Read More: CIA Accused of Mounting 11-Year Cyber-Attack Against China