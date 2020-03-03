U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs to Six as Virus Spreads World-Wide

The US’s coronavirus death toll has risen to six as Washington state emerged as the center of the US outbreak. In Washington, officials reported four additional deaths, 18 confirmed cases, and closed multiple schools to prevent an outbreak and disinfect the property. Three deaths are linked to a specific nursing facility in Kirkland Washington where three women in their 70s and 80s died as a result of the disease. The COVID-19 outbreak has now killed over 3,000 worldwide.

In the US, at least 50 people have been diagnosed with the novel infection with the states of California, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Hampshire, and Illinois reporting new cases as of Monday. On Monday, US President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical executives to discuss the development of vaccines, which could take at least a year and a half to refine and complete.

