North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles, South Korea says

According to South Korea’s military, North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles from a coastal area into waters in between the Korean Peninsula and Japan at 12:37 p.m. Korea time. The unidentified objects are estimated to have a flight distance of 240 kilometers and an altitude of 35 kilometers. According to South Korean authorities, the projectiles were likely launched in accordance with North Korea’s combined military drills.

The drills, which began on Friday, was intended to “judge the mobility and the firepower strike ability” of the units. Last Friday also marked one year since Kim Jong Un’s summit in Hanoi with US President Donald Trump that ended without a deal. Japan’s Defense Ministry stated that it was still unclear if the objects landed inside its territory or beyond, however, it was confirmed that no damage had been reported to aircraft or vessels in the area.