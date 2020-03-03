CyberNews Briefs

Lockheed Martin, SpaceX And Tesla Caught In Cyber Attack Crossfire

03 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

In late February, the research firm Emsisoft alerted Forbes journalists that they believed that SpaceX and Tesla had been hacked due to the discovery of published non-disclosure agreement documents related to the companies by a cybercrime group. Cybercriminals targeted a precision parts manufacturer that supplies automotive and aeronautics parts to Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and Tesla. The company, Visser Precision LLC, released a statement disclosing that they were the target of a criminal cybersecurity incident that involved the access to or theft of data.

The company also stated that they will not make any further comments at this time, but will continue to work with its customers and partner companies. Meanwhile, the FBI has been issuing warnings about the high impact ransomware threat, which is part of a significant cybercrime wave that cost companies over $3.5 billion in 2019.

Read More: Lockheed Martin, SpaceX And Tesla Caught In Cyber Attack Crossfire

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

